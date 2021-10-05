$100M Cancer Facility Planned for Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE (press release) – Our Lady of the Lake announced the establishment of the Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute and plans to break ground in 2022 on a new state-of-the-art cancer center that will be a destination and leader in advancing cancer care for Baton Rouge and the Gulf South region. Construction of the freestanding facility will be an expected investment of $100 Million with additional significant financial investments advancing cancer care and services.

The facility will include more than 80,000 square feet that will be directly connected to the Regional Medical Center providing ease of access to a full suite of services for all cancer patients. The Cancer Institute will include medical and surgical oncology practices, a chemotherapy/infusion center, advanced imaging and diagnostics for treatment, dedicated infusion pharmacy, an on-site pharmacy and a state-of-the-art conference center, which together deliver on multidisciplinary care, education, research, patient wellness and innovation.

Our Lady of the Lake is finalizing its selection of a nationally recognized architecture firm experienced in building state-of-the-art cancer centers.

“Physical, emotional and spiritual care are proven to play an important role in a cancer diagnosis, treatment and survival. We are excited to bring all of these services under one roof with our holistic approach to cancer therapy. Patients benefit when surrounded by family, support systems and the familiarity of home—every advantage combined with advanced treatments and care beyond their cure,” said Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.

Daniel Nuss, MD, will lead Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute and Linda Lee, LCSW, will serve as administrative vice president.

