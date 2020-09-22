10 Adams and Reese Attorneys Make ‘Lawyer of the Year’ List

NEW ORLEANS – Adams and Reese announced that 10 of the firm’s attorneys received recognition as a “Lawyer of the Year” in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America (by BL Rankings LLC).

This distinction is limited to a single attorney in each practice area and designated metropolitan area. Honorees are selected based on Best Lawyers voting averages relating to their legal acumen, professionalism and integrity. Adams and Reese attorneys receiving this distinction include:

FLORIDA

Thomas H. Dart, Sarasota Litigation – Construction “Lawyer of the Year”

Richard H. Malchon, Jr., St. Petersburg Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law “Lawyer of the Year”

LOUISIANA

Ronald J. Sholes, New Orleans Arbitration “Lawyer of the Year”

MISSISSIPPI

Holmes S. Adams, Jackson Litigation – Trusts and Estates “Lawyer of the Year”

Charles N. Parrott, Jackson Banking and Finance Law “Lawyer of the Year”

SOUTH CAROLINA

Jack Pringle, Columbia Administrative/Regulatory Law “Lawyer of the Year”

TENNESSEE

Charles W. Cook III, Nashville Financial Services Regulation Law “Lawyer of the Year”

Philip M. Kirkpatrick, Nashville Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television “Lawyer of the Year”

Larry Stewart, Nashville Public Finance Law “Lawyer of the Year”

TEXAS

Alex E. Cosculluela, Houston Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year”

Since its inception in 1983, Best Lawyers has published lists divided by geographic region and practice areas. Lawyers are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional experience, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.