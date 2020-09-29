10.5% of Louisiana Workforce Relies on Tourism

CHICAGO – seoClarity, an AI-driven SEO and content optimization platform, says in a new report that Louisiana ranks in the top 10 of states most reliant on tourism. Researchers ranked states according to share of non-farm employment in accommodation and food services and included unemployment and cost-of-living data for each location.

The analysis found that in Louisiana, 10.5% of all workers are members of the accommodation and food services industry, which relies heavily on tourism. Out of all U.S. states, Louisiana is the 8th most reliant on tourism. Here is a summary of the data for Louisiana:

Share of employment in Accommodation and Food Services: 10.5%

Total Accommodation and Food Services workers: 208,900

Total workers across all industries: 1,988,800

Overall unemployment rate (April 2020): 14.5%

Cost of living*: 10.9% below average

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Share of employment in Accommodation and Food Services: 9.4%

Total Accommodation and Food Services workers: 14,142,600

Total workers across all industries: 150,939,000

Overall unemployment rate (April 2020): 14.4%

Cost of living*: N/A

*Compared to the national average

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent during the month of August. This represents a sizable decrease from the record high rate of 14.7 percent notched in April during the middle of the economic shutdown, but still millions of Americans remain unemployed.

The hospitality industry has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of last year, more than 14 million people (or 9.4 percent of all workers) were employed in accommodation and food services, which includes hotels, casinos, restaurants, and bars. However, the industry accounted for almost one-third of all job losses due to the pandemic. BLS data shows that the industry has gained back over 3.7 million jobs since April, but unemployment remains high, at 20.8 percent.

The share of workers in restaurants and hospitality varies considerably on a geographic basis. Popular destinations among tourists like Nevada and Hawaii have the largest shares of workers in the sector. Over 22 percent of non-farm workers in Nevada are employed in the accommodation and food services industry, while Hawaii has over 17 percent. Nebraska and Connecticut have the lowest shares of workers in accommodation and food services, both at 7.6 percent.

To find the states that are most reliant on tourism, researchers at seoClarity analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The researchers ranked states according to share of non-farm employment in the accommodation and food services industry. Researchers also calculated the total number of accommodation and food services workers, total (non-farm) workers across all industries, the overall unemployment rate in April, and the cost of living.

