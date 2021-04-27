1, 2, 3 … Drink! Four Seasons Introduces ‘Chandelier Bar’

NEW ORLEANS – In 2010, after riding in a Super Bowl parade, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees showed off his pre-game chant to a crowd of patrons at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant in the Warehouse District.

So, who knows, maybe after the Saints’ next Super Bowl win, head coach Sean Payton might be swinging from the chandelier at the soon-to-open Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences, where he, Brees and the team’s general manager Mickey Loomis have all reportedly purchased condos.

The new Chandelier Bar will be the “glamorous lower-level centerpiece of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans,” according a press release. “Rooted in tradition, Beverage Manager Hadi Ktiri’s purposeful menu reflects stellar executions of the Crescent City’s most famous cocktails while enveloped within a namesake custom chandelier of 15,000 crystals.”

The bar will serve classic New Orleans drinks plus premium Champagnes and sparkling wines – including Dom Pérignon and Ruinart by the glass. Caviar service and a menu from acclaimed New Orleans chef Alon Shaya will also be available.

Ktiri was one of the bartenders at Arnaud’s, where he helped the team earn the 2017 James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar Program.

“Chandelier Bar is the energy center of Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, and a passionate tribute to the illustrious cocktail tradition of the City,” said Four Seasons General Manager Mali Carow. “Wrapped within this stunning chandelier, guests from near and far will connect, celebrate, and indulge here as part of their New Orleans experience, tasting New Orleans in every savored sip.”

The 85-seat bar was designed by Bill Rooney Interiors out of New York City. The chandelier was designed by Preciosa. The bar features fine art curated by Kate Chertavian Fine Art. Highlights include Louisiana-based artist George Dunbar’s clay and gold leaf panels, New York-based artist Leonardo Drew’s relief works on paper and New Orleans-based artist Dawn Dedeaux’s Water Markers New Orleans: A City Below the Sea.

Potential post-game celebrations to be provided by all the Saints brass moving into the building. …